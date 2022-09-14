Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 229,048 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,392,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163,173 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

