Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.