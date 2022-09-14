Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $304.00

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.00 and last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.42. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ.B)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.