Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $304.00

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.00 and last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.42. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

