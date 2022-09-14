Contrasting DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.93% 6.45% 5.62% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Risk and Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 14.22 $29.31 million $0.31 93.03 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 13.51 -$11.85 million $0.05 381.08

This table compares DoubleVerify and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. DoubleVerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86 KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $33.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.27, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given KnowBe4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats KnowBe4 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.