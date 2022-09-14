Contrasting Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 24.40 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 2.22 -$142.60 million ($1.94) -0.18

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 303.34%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,628.91% -1,320.11% -103.25%

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

