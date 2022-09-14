Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Competitors

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 385 2556 4709 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 204.60%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.18 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.12

Stronghold Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.44% -1,497.71% -11.32%

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

