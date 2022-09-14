Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $4.91 or 0.00024270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $332.18 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,582,774 coins and its circulating supply is 67,673,313 coins. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

