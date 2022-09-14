Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.68. 11,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,904. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.13. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

