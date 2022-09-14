Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.