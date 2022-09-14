Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 208,210 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $319,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE KYN opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

