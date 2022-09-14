Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NTG stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.