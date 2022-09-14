Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NTG stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

