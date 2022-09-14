Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

