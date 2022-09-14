Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,140.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

