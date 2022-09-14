Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

