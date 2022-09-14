Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
