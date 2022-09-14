Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 11,875 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

