Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 19897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

