Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

