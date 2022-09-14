Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,239,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after buying an additional 200,730 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,005,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $7,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.07. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

