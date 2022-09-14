Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $513.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.