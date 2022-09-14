Counterparty Price Hits $3.71 (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00018294 BTC on exchanges. Counterparty has a market cap of $9.71 million and $38,881.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00168157 BTC.
Counterparty Profile
XCP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.
Buying and Selling Counterparty
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.
