Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.95.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

