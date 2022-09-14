COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

COVA Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

