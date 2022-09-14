Critical Contrast: Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) & Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.64 -$196.33 million N/A N/A Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curtiss Motorcycles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 578.61%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Volatility and Risk

Bird Global has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bird Global beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

