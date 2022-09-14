Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 568,785 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,822,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.