CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.51. 31,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

