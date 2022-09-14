Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

