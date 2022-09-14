Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.25

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.25 and last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 23529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 13.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.21. The firm has a market cap of C$125.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.