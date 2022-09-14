Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 359,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,242. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

