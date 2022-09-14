Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.94 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.16. 34,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,895. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

