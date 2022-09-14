Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.95. 90,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

