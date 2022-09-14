Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,512 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.95. 37,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,685. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.46 and a 200-day moving average of $432.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

