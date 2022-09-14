Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in August

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Danakali Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Danakali
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.