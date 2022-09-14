Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in August

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Danakali Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

