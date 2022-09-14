DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $267,663.60 and $34.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

