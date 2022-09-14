Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Data#3 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57.

Insider Activity

In other Data#3 news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. In related news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. Also, insider Susan Forrester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.37 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of A$31,835.00 ($22,262.24).

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

