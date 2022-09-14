Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 114,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 722,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

