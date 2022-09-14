Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,260. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Decibel Cannabis
