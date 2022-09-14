Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,260. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Rating)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.