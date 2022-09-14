DECOIN (DTEP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $437.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $437.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

