Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Delek US stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek US by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 22.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

