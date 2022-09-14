Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $1,106,947.20 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 3,265,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

