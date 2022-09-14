Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $1,106,947.20 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 3,265,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

