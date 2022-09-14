Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,670. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.