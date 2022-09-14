Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.22. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

