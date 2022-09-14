Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.22. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
