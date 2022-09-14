Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €19.25 ($19.64) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.03.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

