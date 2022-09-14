Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

