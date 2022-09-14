Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 423,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

