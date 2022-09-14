Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dino Polska from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.
Dino Polska Company Profile
Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.
Read More
