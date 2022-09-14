DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,306.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00065014 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075379 BTC.

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

