Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

