Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Domo has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

