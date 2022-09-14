Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Donut has a market capitalization of $164,476.38 and approximately $204.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

